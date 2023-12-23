DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

White Devil Disco

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

White Devil Disco presents White Devil Christmas

[White Devil Disco](https://www.instagram.com/whitedevildisco/) plus special guests

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

White Devil Disco

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

