DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pratiche artistiche per una critica dell’Ai

Daste
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkBergamo
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dalla videosorveglianza ai “consigli per gli acquisti”, l’Intelligenza Artificiale è configurata spesso per potenziare chi il potere già ce l’ha.
Come può la pratica artistica denunciarlo, discuterne e immaginare futuri diversi?

Un talk per raccontare Read more

di MiDi Motori Digitali

Lineup

Venue

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.