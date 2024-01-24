Top track

José González - Slow Moves

Jose Gonzalez - A Tiger in Paradise

Alhambra
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€40.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

José Gonzalez - A Tiger in Paradise documentary

José González entame une tournée internationale unique avec son nouveau documentaire A Tiger in Paradise

A Tiger in Paradise est produit par la société cinématographique Plattform P Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Venue

Alhambra

21 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

