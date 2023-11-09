DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Selcouth Quartet (2nd Set)

NUBLU
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:30 pm
Nublu JazzFest

Selcouth Quartet feat.

Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Jonathan Goldberger & Jon Shaw

Doors 10pm

Show 10:30pm

Tickets $45 DOS

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Nublu.

Lineup

Venue

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

