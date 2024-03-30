Top track

Say She She - Believe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Say She She

Hangar 34
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Say She She - Believe
Got a code?

About

HSP PRSNTS: Say She She at Hangar 34 on 30th March 2024.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Say She She

Venue

Hangar 34

34 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.