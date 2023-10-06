DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hosted by Fran Zia and Ava Magnum, Funbox is a monthly themed drag show featuring drag performances inspired by geeky pop culture. Our cast this month is showing tribute to Nintendo's iconic franchise the Legend of Zelda!
Come celebrate Halloween with us
