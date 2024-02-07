DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOUVE

La Boule Noire
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
Passionnée depuis toute petite par l’art des mélodies, de la danse et du cinéma, Louve a la chance d’intégrer le Conservatoire à l’âge de 6 ans en suivant pendant de nombreuses années les cours de solfège, piano et danse classique.

Son premier ep « ultra...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Louve Records.

Louve

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

