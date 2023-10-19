DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by the global funk sounds to come out of Africa and the Middle East in the 1970’s, The Bombillas offer their unique take while forging a sound that is distinctly their own. The Los Angeles quartet features David Celia on keys, Tyler Nuffer on lap
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.