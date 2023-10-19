DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bombillas and DJ Constantine "Connie" Price

The Stowaway
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Inspired by the global funk sounds to come out of Africa and the Middle East in the 1970’s, The Bombillas offer their unique take while forging a sound that is distinctly their own. The Los Angeles quartet features David Celia on keys, Tyler Nuffer on lap Read more

Presented by The Stowaway

Lineup

The Bombillas

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.