DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kool FM : The Residency (Week 1)

XOYO
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11

About

We're thrilled to bring the Kool FM Family to XOYO every Friday in January, serving up the sounds of Jungle and Drum & Bass!

The Basement - Kool FM
Crate Classics
DJ Brockie
Harriet Jaxxon
Jolliffe
Refracta
Voltage
Hosted By MC Rage...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

DJ Brockie, Harriet Jaxxon, Voltage and 4 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

