ENNÈ Talk & Performance on HipHop Culture

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
TalkLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Talk: ENNÈ will be leading a talk on HipHop culture. From History through the decades to where it will go in the future looking at technological innovation as well as web 3 digital spaces, what is the future for the culture of HipHop.

Performance: A short

Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

