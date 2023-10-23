DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ENNÈ "The Kings Wisdom"

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
23 Oct - 28 Oct
ArtLondon
About

The Kings Wisdom is an art project that consists of paintings, music and hip-hop culture. Street culture and street art is a big inspiration for artist ENNÈ, because of how it includes everyone. The street is a platform for a voice, otherwise marginalised, Read more

Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.

Venue

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

