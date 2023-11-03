Top track

LB aka LABAT - Feel the Beat - Partiboi69 Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FLY - LB aka LABAT [ALL NIGHT LONG]

Cabaret Voltaire
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LB aka LABAT - Feel the Beat - Partiboi69 Remix
Got a code?

About

LB aka LABAT returns to the capital with an ALL NIGHT LONG 4 hour set in the vaults.

With his viral FLY Open Air Boiler Room set and massive releases featuring some of the best artists in the game - we look forward to being a part of his first ANL tour. Read more

Presented by FLY.

Lineup

LB aka Labat

Venue

Cabaret Voltaire

36-38 Blair St, Edinburgh EH1 1QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.