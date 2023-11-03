DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LB aka LABAT returns to the capital with an ALL NIGHT LONG 4 hour set in the vaults.
With his viral FLY Open Air Boiler Room set and massive releases featuring some of the best artists in the game - we look forward to being a part of his first ANL tour.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.