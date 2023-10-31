Top track

Dia de los Muertos "Halloween Party"

Hacienda
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyRoma
€23

Top track

Gala - Freed from Desire
About

🎃HALLOWEEN NIGHT🎃 più esclusivo di Roma per target liceale ...

"Dia de Los Muertos"

Dia de las Muertos é una celebrazione Messicana relativa al ricordo dei defunti. La festa viene celebrata con musica, bevande e cibi combinati a numerose rappresentazio Read more

Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Venue

Hacienda

Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

