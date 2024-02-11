DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rob Newman's epic stand-up show goes from cave paintings to car-free cities, by way of Imperial Rome's chariot ban, Rapper’s Remorse, and the dance steps of Homo Ergaster.
“One of comedy’s most skilled performers… this is an exquisite, erudite, well-craft
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.