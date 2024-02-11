Top track

Office Of Global Communication

Rob Newman

The Crescent
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£19.04

About

Rob Newman's epic stand-up show goes from cave paintings to car-free cities, by way of Imperial Rome's chariot ban, Rapper’s Remorse, and the dance steps of Homo Ergaster.

Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lineup

Robert Newman

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

