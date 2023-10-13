DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fur Voice + Elsa De Alfonso

Electropura
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Elsa de Alfonso y Fur Voice or primera vez en Valencia

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Electropura.

Lineup

Elsa de Alfonso, Fur Voice

Venue

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

