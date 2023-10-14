Top track

Dub Phizix & Skeptical - Deeper Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skeptical / Raw Unkut / Don-Ri

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As a DJ and producer whose natural passion for music in all its forms eventually spilled over into a full blown production habit, Skeptical has been responsible for some of the most damaging yet delicate tracks within current drum & bass.

Since inception,

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Skeptical, Raw Unkut

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

