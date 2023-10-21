DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

3D x The Owl Room Pres: Rave To The Grave w/ DJ Dara Old School Breakbeat Science Set

The Owl Room
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DCDNB!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Owl Room.

Lineup

1
DJ Dara, Jungle Jessi, Proxxy & Lantern and 1 more

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

