BCUC XtraTónal 2023

Colegio Mayor Peñafiel
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsValladolid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BCUC (Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness), la banda sudafricana formada por siete intérpretes, ha cautivado al público con su funk autóctono y enérgicas actuaciones, lo que la han convertido en una de las referencias internacionales de más éxito de Sudáfri Read more

Organizado por Colectivo Laika.

Lineup

BCUC

Venue

Colegio Mayor Peñafiel

C. Estudios, 6, 47005 Valladolid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

