Nightmares on Wax curates: Nightmares On Wax, Romare (DJ), Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy & Zaki

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £19.64

About

On November 4th we delve deep into the underbelly of central London to celebrate Nightmares on Wax’ new series Club E.A.S.E. Joining our host will be Romare, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy and Zakia.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Percolate.

Lineup

1
Nightmares On Wax, Romare (DJ), Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy and 1 more

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

