Top track

Femi Temowo - Abeg Jare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ian Shaw - "When Bowie met Joni"

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Femi Temowo - Abeg Jare
Got a code?

About

Supported by our soundscape designers Bang & Olufsen.

Doors open at 7:30pm

Food & Drink service available for seated tables

Ladbroke Hall presents Ian Shaw with the songs of David Bowie and Joni Mitchell. Multi-award-winning singer, Ian Shaw, makes his...

Presented by Ladbroke Hall

Lineup

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.