Hannah White: 'Sweet Revolution' Album Launch

Bush Hall
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
London
£16.80

About

Hannah White, one of the UK's fastest-rising singer-songwriters, will release her highly-anticipated new album Sweet Revolution on November 3 via The Last Music Company. Having created an impressive songbook in recent years with her uniquely poignant compo...

Presented by The Last Music Co.

Lineup

Hannah White, Danny George Wilson

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ

Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

