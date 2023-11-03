Top track

A Night in Tunesia

"SoultTime!" by Leon Greening & Steve Fishwick

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Supported by our soundscape designers Bang & Olufsen.

Doors open at 7:00pm

Food & Drink service available for seated tables

Leon Greening (piano), Steve Fishwick (trumpet), Matyas Hofecker (bass), Matt Home (drums).

SoulTime! Is a new and exciting jazz...

Presented by Ladbroke Hall
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Leon Greening, Steve Fishwick, Bobby Timmons

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

