Brujeria

The Arch
Sun, 2 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Decades before Breaking Bad, Narcos, or Mayans M.C., BRUJERIA put the world of cartels and ritualistic murder on wax, with a brutal power equivalent to when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA! The brutal death grind band from Mexico come weilding an ar...

Presented by Divergent Promotions.

Lineup

Brujeria

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

