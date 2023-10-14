Top track

caroline - Dark blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

caroline

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

caroline - Dark blue
Got a code?

About

Following the release of their timeless debut LP, we welcome back the extraordinary London-based eight piece, caroline, as part of Luminate. Always a must-watch, the band’s sound traverses through post-rock, emo, folk and minimalist classical, yet the end Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

caroline

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.