Concert • Yoni Mayraz + Shibuuya!

Le Mazette
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Yoni Mayraz est de ces artistes capable de réinventer l'existant en mixant art traditionnel et contemporain : entre jazz et hip-hop, musique club et motifs moyen-orientaux. Il sera précédé de Shibuuya en première partie.

Cet événement est réservé aux pers

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Yoni Mayraz

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

