DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz

Market House
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
Selling fast
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hop on your Nimbus 2000 and join us at Market House for the ultimate Potter quiz.

Do you know what a horcrux is? Or which characters break out of Azkaban? Then you’re in for a chance of winning our top prizes!

Grab your mates and dive back into the adven Read more

Presented by Market House.

Venue

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.