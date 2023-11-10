DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Asylums + Special Guests

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Asylums will be playing a set full of their best-loved songs spanning all four albums 'Killer Brain Waves' (2016), 'Alien Human Emotions' (2018), 'Genetic Cabaret' (2020), and their recent critically acclaimed album 'Signs of Life' (2022)

Asylums will be Read more

Presented by Hot Vox.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

A Cause In Distress, Blab, Asylums

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

