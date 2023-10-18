DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kat Wright

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kat Wright live at Eddie's Attic!

Kat Wright, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse”. Add to that voice enough stage presence t Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

