Top track

Gazelle Twin - I Am Shell I Am Bone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gazelle Twin

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gazelle Twin - I Am Shell I Am Bone
Got a code?

About

Gazelle Twin’s new live show is a plunge into darkness. Memories and dreams electrified by fear. Rooted in the theatrics of the séance and the phenomena of ghosts. If we can summon the spirits of our past, or present selves, what would they tell us? Are we...

14+. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

Lineup

Nina Kohout, Gazelle Twin

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.