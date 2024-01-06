DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hookers & Blow 20th Anniversary

Backstage Bar & Billiards
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Featuring:

  • Dizzy Reed of GUNS N’ ROSES
  • Alex Grossi of QUIET RIOT
  • Mike Duda of W.A.S.P.
  • Johnny Kelly of TYPE O NEGATIVE
  • Special Guests: DEAD FERVOR

Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
Hookers & Blow

Backstage Bar & Billiards

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

