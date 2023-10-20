DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bones of J.R. Jones with special guest Jarrod Dickenson

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Bones of J.R. Jones with special guest Jarrod Dickenson live at Eddie's Attic!

“There was no ‘a-ha’ moment,” says Jonathon Linaberry, “no life-changing revelation, no singular flash of inspiration. It was just a fierce, steady, undeniable energy, a fo Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Jarrod Dickenson, The Bones of J.R. Jones

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

