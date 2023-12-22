Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cala Vento

La Mirona
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsGirona
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Abril
Event information

Cala Vento arriba al NEU! Festival per presentar el seu nou disc “Casa Linda”.

Quatre anys després de “Balanceo”, l’àlbum que els va consolidar com una de les bandes de rock alternatiu més respectades del panorama estatal, Cala Vento ho ha tornat a fer, s Read more

Organizado por NEU! Festival.

Lineup

Cala Vento

Venue

La Mirona

Carrer d'Amnistia Internacional, 17190 Salt, Girona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

