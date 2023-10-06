DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

K-Music Festival 2023: Cello Gayageum & Dasom Baek

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CelloGayageum showcases the seamless integration of Western and Eastern string instruments, bringing forth a harmonious fusion of sounds that transcends cultural boundaries. This captivating collaboration features the exquisite pairing of the cello and gay Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Cello Gayageum, 백다솜

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.