DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Never Come Down & Stillhouse Junkies

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68
About

Never Come Down & Stillhouse Junkies live at Eddie's Attic!

Never Come Down

Weaving together modern and traditional styles of American music, Never Come Down is a Portland, Oregon based 5-piece composed of Joe Suskind (guitar), Crystal Lariza (vocals), B Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Never Come Down, Stillhouse Junkies

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

