DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEISURE

Chop Shop
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$31.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Leisure is a soul, R&B, and pop band from Auckland, formed in Muriwai in 2015. The band consists of Djeisan Suskov, Jaden Parkes, Josh Fountain, Tom Young, and Jordan Arts; all established New Zealand musicians who have worked in the Auckland scene since t Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

LEISURE

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.