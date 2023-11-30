Top track

MASH Cambridge
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£33.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2023 marks the anniversary of Fun Lovin’ Criminals, second album and fans favourite 100% Colombian

After a summer of sold out shows in Europe this fall will see the band embark on a national tour playing the album in its entirety along with all the hits....

Presented by MASH Cambridge.

Lineup

Venue

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

