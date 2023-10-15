Top track

I Know I Fucked Up

Darren Hayman

Lewes Con Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Darren Hayman is a thoughtful, concise and detailed songwriter. He eschews the big, the bright and the loud for the small, twisted and lost. For 15 years, and over 14 albums, Hayman has taken a singular and erratic route through England’s tired and heartbr Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Darren Hayman

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

