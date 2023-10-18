Top track

Butcher Brown w/ CARRTOONS + friends

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Butcher Brown w/ CARRTOONS + friends - Live at LPR on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (16+)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Butcher Brown, CARRTOONS

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

