Deadletter + The Procrastinators

Covo Club
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Definiti già come una delle band più entusiasmanti di Londra, i Deadletter a suon di singoli e con un eccitante EP di debutto (“Heat!”, 2022) si sono già fatti strada nella scena post-punk inglese, rappresentando uno degli cat più attesi tra i festival del Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

