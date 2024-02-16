DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concierto de Niña Polaca

Sala López
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Si, Niña Polaca son el futuro de la música de nuestro país, si, Niña Polaca se superan en cada canción, si, Niña Polaca no se conforman, no repiten fórmulas y arriesgan. Si, Niña Polaca escriben las mejores letras del momento, hay que decirlo. Y si nadie l...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niña Polaca

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

