A Giant Dog, Trouble In The Streets, The Whiffs

recordBar
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.30

About

Spoon’s Britt Daniel calls A Giant Dog, “the greatest American rock and roll / punk band since I don’t know when.” And he's right!

Trouble In The Streets and The Whiffs will open the show.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

A Giant Dog

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.