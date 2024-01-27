Top track

The Tubs

Heartbreakers
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents... The Tubs + Guests

The Tubs were formed by two of the primary songwriters from the critically lauded pop group Joanna Gruesome-Owen Williams & George Nicholls- as a way of expanding the dimensions of their ‘‘jubilant’ (New York Times), ‘h...

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

The Tubs

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

