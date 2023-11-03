DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Safeword // Dungeons & Dildos

Kremwerk
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedySeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chains, Confinement, & above all Dildos. Bring your favorite Bedroom Buddy for a salute to all the hitachis we've lost along the way. Godspeed brave warriors.

From the deranged mind of Seattle's Kinky Comedy Queen [Bobby Hi Read more

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

