Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, Wake

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 18 Nov, 5:30 pm
$28.84

VITUS PRESENTS:
Full of Hell returns to Brooklyn Monarch with their shape-shifting, mind-altering grind madness—this time, bringing metalcore supergroup END, psychedelic sludge quintet Inter Arma, and blackened death outfit Wake.

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma and 1 more

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

