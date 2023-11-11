DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Superchunk

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formed in 1989 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Superchunk is Mac McCaughan (guitar, vocals), Jim Wilbur (guitar, backing vocals), Jon Wurster (drums, backing vocals), and Laura Ballance (bass, backing vocals). Since releasing their first 7-inch in 1989, Su Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Superchunk

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

