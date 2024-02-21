DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunbirds (feat. Dave Hemingway)

The Boileroom
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The man who once told us he loved us from the bottom of his pencil case, Dave Hemingway is back and sounding better than ever.

Together with erstwhile South colleague, guitarist/songwriter Phil Barton, new discovery singer/violinist Laura Wilcockson and t Read more

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Sunbirds

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.