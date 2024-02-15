Top track

Justin Adams + Mauro Durante

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Justin Adams + Mauro Durante - Presented by World Music Institute - Live at LPR on Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by World Music Institute
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Justin Adams + Mauro Durante, Justin Adams

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

