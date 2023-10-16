Top track

Pain - Party in My Head

Pain + Ensiferum + Eleine + Ryujin

Warehouse Nantes
Mon, 16 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
€29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PAIN + ENSIFERUM + ELEINE + RYUJIN

Tout public

Présenté par Black Speech Production
Lineup

1
RYUJIN, Eleine, Ensiferum and 1 more

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

