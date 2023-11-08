Top track

Balming Tiger

Village Underground
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Balming Tiger + Special Guests

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London x Eastern Margins

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Ticket price includes a £1 venue levy

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London x Eastern Margins.

Lineup

Balming Tiger

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

