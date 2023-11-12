Top track

spend some time alone inside my head

Odie Leigh

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Odie Leigh at Rough Trade.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Odie Leigh, Philip Brooks

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

